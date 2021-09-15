“On the edge with victory” will be the theme for Oelwein High School Homecoming 2021. Activities will last eight days beginning this Friday with a “meet the candidates” event in the gym at 2:45 p.m. and concluding next Friday, Sept. 24.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, the community is welcome to attend the powder puff girls dodgeball and “He-man” boys volleyball games in the gym starting at 2:30 p.m.
Next Thursday, Sept. 23, there will be a parade downtown at 7 p.m., from Strang Tire to Ace Hardware. Crowning of the homecoming king and queen will follow in Plaza Park. If rained out, the parade will be canceled and crowning will be in the high school gym.
A slate of activities is planned for homecoming game day next Friday, Sept. 24.
The community pep rally will occur at the high school starting at 1:15 p.m. Like it sounds, the community is welcome.
Varsity football kicks off at 7:30 p.m. against Waukon. Freshman begin at 5 p.m.
Bright and early from 7:30-8 a.m., athletes are scheduled to meet and greet students at the elementary schools — being Parkside and Sacred Heart owing to construction at Wings Park Elementary — and at Oelwein Middle School.
Before the freshman game, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will sponsor a tailgate meal starting at 4:30 p.m. at the bus barn next to Husky Stadium. The Fayette County Cattlemen will grill
rib eye sandwiches, offered alongside chips, dessert and drink for $10. A hotdog meal will be available for children. All proceeds will go toward scholarship aid for 2022 graduating seniors.
All alumni of the Oelwein High School Band are welcome to join rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. to form a mass band of current and former band members on alumni night for the homecoming game.
The group will warm up and run through the pregame portion. Then alumni will be asked to perform with the band for pregame, playing “Star Spangled Banner” and the fight song.
After pregame, alumni are welcome to join the band in the stands and then “stick around to make some noise for the 2021 OHS Marching Band halftime show,” according to the band’s social media.
DRESS-UP DAYS
Dress up days will be next week:
Monday is character day.
Tuesday is pajama day.
Wednesday is tourist day.
Thursday is “throwback.”
Friday is Husky pride day. Wear school colors, purple and gold.