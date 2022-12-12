At Saturday’s 2022 Oelwein Invitational boys wrestling tournament, OHS hosted competitors from several area schools, including Edgewood-Colesburg, Jesup, Monticello, North Tama, St. Ansgar, Tipton and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Among the Huskies who competed were Kale Berinobis, who finished fifth at 113 pounds, Karter Hardwick (seventh place) and Konnor Baratklimesh (ninth place) at 126 pounds, Gavin Emery (fifth place) at 152 pounds, Ricky McKeeman (second place) at 160 pounds, Nolan Lamphier (second place) wrestling at 182 pounds, Dayton Logan (fourth place) at 195 pounds, Wyatt Hitchcock (second) and Nick Johnson (fifth), both at 220 pounds, and Robert Duffy (sixth place) at 285 pounds.