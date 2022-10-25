Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A Husky Adventures Camp for second-graders at Wings Park Elementary visited Red Rock Farms, at 20856 30th St., Oelwein, on Oct. 18.

Students took the opportunity to pet farm animals like a baby goat held in a photo by teacher Mindy Steinlage, went down a tube slide into a pit of corn, and other activities.

