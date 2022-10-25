A Husky Adventures Camp for second-graders at Wings Park Elementary visited Red Rock Farms, at 20856 30th St., Oelwein, on Oct. 18.
Students took the opportunity to pet farm animals like a baby goat held in a photo by teacher Mindy Steinlage, went down a tube slide into a pit of corn, and other activities.
All second-graders were invited although not all attended.
Catherine Wedemeier with 21st Century Grant out-of-school programming at Wings Park Elementary contributed these photos.
The farm is open Saturdays and Sundays this fall through Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for an admission fee.
