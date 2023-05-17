The Oelwein girls golf team continued its resurgent season Wednesday by capturing the regional championship at Fawn Creek County Club in Anamosa, and, in doing so, qualifying for a state tournament berth.
“373, 1st place, ticket punched,” observed a jubilant Cole Thomas, the squad’s head coach, following the triumph.
The team was led by Hannah Patrick’s 90, with Zoey Reisner shooting a 91 and Jaylynn Craun, a 95. Emma Smock, meanwhile, carded a 97, with Alexa Berryman and Selah Hadley recording final scores of 110 and 111, respectively.
2023 marks the second consecutive season the program has reached the regional championship round.
Now, its on to state for the Huskies, a milestone bringing both additional validation and satisfaction.
“This is going to be a big test for us,” observed Smock, following last Friday’s narrow second-place finish in the sub-regional round. “See if we can actually pull through and show everybody we have improved. I think we have shown that, but I think Wednesday’s meet will really help define that.”