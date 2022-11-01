Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Announcement includes all Hy-Vee grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

