Oelwein Public Works Department will conduct its bi-annual hydrant flushing Monday through Thursday next week, Oct. 10-13.
Flushing will begin each day at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m.
Residents are asked not to wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in the water.
Residents then should check both their hot and cold water before washing clothes to see if the water quality has returned to normal.
The hydrant flushing schedule is as follows:
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10 — 11
NW: From 13th Avenue to the viaduct and south of Second Street from Fourth Avenue to North Frederick. This includes residents of Second Street NW.
NE: South of Third Street from North Frederick Avenue to Third Avenue and west of Third Avenue from Third Street to East Charles Street. This does not include residents along Third Street but does include residents along Third Avenue.
SE: West of Third Avenue from East Charles Street to Highway 281. This does include residents along Third Avenue SE.
SW: All areas
Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12 — 13
NW: North of Second Street from Great Western Avenue to North Frederick Avenue. This does not include residents along Second Street.
NE: North of Third Street from North Frederick Avenue to Outer Road and east of Third Avenue NE from East Charles to Ninth Street. This does include residents along Third Street but does not include residents along Third Avenue NE.
SE: East of Third Avenue from East Charles Street to Seventh Street. This does not include residents along Third Avenue.
