Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Public Works Department will conduct its bi-annual hydrant flushing Monday through Thursday next week, Oct. 10-13.

Flushing will begin each day at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos