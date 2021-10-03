FAYETTE — A build your own Hypertufa Pot workshop will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Fayette County Extension Office located at 218 South Main Street in Fayette.
Participants may register by calling the Extension office at 563-425-3331 or find the form on the website at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette .
They need to bring a small to medium mold such as a stainless-steel bowl, large leaf, small box or basket. All other supplies will be provided. The fee is used to off-set direct expenses and to support Ag & Natural Resources county extension programing.
Cost is $10 made payable to Fayette County Extension and mailed to PO Box 700, Fayette, IA 52142. Class size is limited.