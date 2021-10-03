Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAYETTE — A build your own Hypertufa Pot workshop will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Fayette County Extension Office located at 218 South Main Street in Fayette.

Participants may register by calling the Extension office at 563-425-3331 or find the form on the website at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette .

They need to bring a small to medium mold such as a stainless-steel bowl, large leaf, small box or basket. All other supplies will be provided. The fee is used to off-set direct expenses and to support Ag & Natural Resources county extension programing.

Cost is $10 made payable to Fayette County Extension and mailed to PO Box 700, Fayette, IA 52142. Class size is limited.

Trending Food Videos