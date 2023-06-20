Thank you for printing Steve Corbin’s good, true opinion article “Hypocrisy of pro-lifers being anti-LGBTQIA” in the June 17 Oelwein Daily Register.
I used to be associated with some conservative religious right groups until I could see their hypocrisy, inconsistency and bigotry. They find nothing wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes from speed and driving too fast for conditions; rather, they want rid of proper speed limits and enforcement cameras.
That “sanctity of life” really gets dumped when time, profits, schedule and convenience are more important.
They find nothing wrong with the extreme cruelty done to animals; instead, they even support it. Anyone can be a hell driver, a vivisector, trophy hunter or fur trapper, or abuse and neglect animals, and still be a top-notch member of any church or religion. They don’t call any of this murder or cruelty. The only narrow-minded thing they know is their war on women’s right to control their own bodily affairs.
Herman Lenz
Sumner