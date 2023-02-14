World Day of Prayer is Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. The Program “I Have Heard About Your Faith” from WDP Committee from Taiwan calls us to worship with these words inspired by Ephesians 1:15-19.
Please join Church Women United as we learn about Taiwan’s history and culture from the Women of First Baptist Church led by Jean Baldwin. Women share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love.
The theme of this worship service is an invitation to active listening, which is the ground of our prayers. Following the example of the letter of Ephesians, where the author praises the church for their faith in Jesus and love toward all the saints, contextualizes the witness of the saints with the stories from Taiwan.
Seven Board Members of Church Women United Oelwein, recently met at Sacred Heart Parrish Center to prepare for the Oelwein Area World Day of Prayer. Join women throughout the area at Sacred Heart Church sanctuary for this worship service, which shares the letters of encouragement sent to women who faced suffering and injustice. Their stories of faith contemplate issues that are shared by women and girls around the world and that continue to challenge us to prayerful action.
Following worship there will be refreshments from the Sacred Heart Women in the basement Social Hall. An elevator is available to use for anyone needing assistance to go to the different levels of Sacred Heart Church. All women of the area are invited to attend.
Five Oelwein churches participate in Church Women United at this time. Any church women in the Oelwein area are invited to come and check out the important work that this organization does on the local and state levels, and throughout the world. There is a Least Coin Offering at all three yearly events.