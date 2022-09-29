In conjunction with its annual September convention in Des Moines, the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) recently announced its leadership for 2022-2023, which includes Jeff Juergens, the Executive Vice President of Farmer’s Savings Bank in Strawberry Point, as a member of its Board of Directors, representing the state’s east region.
This will be Juergens’s second consecutive term on the board, the first of which began in 2020.
Juergens, a West Union native, has served with Farmer’s Saving Bank for 34 years, and sees the work of the Iowa Bankers Association as essential in keeping Iowa’s commercial banking industry strong. Through both its advocacy for the banking community as well as the guidance and leadership it provides to members, Juergens said, the IBA best demonstrates its crucial role.
In the realm of advocacy, it is the IBA’s ongoing efforts to level the playing field between banks and credit unions that Juergens sees as most important, as credit unions, because of their exempt status, claim significant tax advantages that banks do not enjoy. Progressing toward this goal constitutes an important priority, Juergen noted, one which the IBA leads throughout the state. “We are making some headway,” he said.
In addition to advocacy, the general leadership provided to the state’s banks by the IBA is also vital, Juergen explained, guidance often taking the form of keeping its member institutions abreast of pertinent legislative changes affecting the industry.
The IBA’s help doesn’t stop there, however. “Iowa Bankers also provides compliance and legal advice,” Juergens added, which takes on significant importance, given the amount of regulations under which financial institutions operate. Banks must comply with the mandates put in place by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), for example, or serious repercussion may result.
While the state’s banks are not required to belong to the IBA, the vast majority, Juergens pointed out, do, because of the many benefits it provides.
Juergens’s own bank in Strawberry Point is primarily an agricultural lending institution, but it also loans funds for home and auto, in addition to providing a full range of financial products to its clients, including “checking, savings, IRA, and timed CDs,” Juergens said. What makes it different from most, however, especially larger banks, is the personal service they can provide, along with the strong relationship with their customers that defines them from day to day.
These close connections, he explained, are things “bigger banks just don’t offer.”
At his location, “people stop in just to see how you are doing,” he said, while nearly all the customers are known by name to those who serve them. As an ag lending institution, Juergens indicated that most of his lenders “are farmers, too, and they understand machinery and livestock,” allowing them to provide the best guidance possible to those seeking assistance. He and his staff know their customers so well, they may also gently intervene if they suspect something may be amiss, such as, for example, that an elderly client is being victimized by fraud.
“Banks are all the same,” Juergens concluded, “but staffs make the difference.”