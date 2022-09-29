Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jeff Juergens is Executive Vice President of Farmer’s Savings Bank in Strawberry Point.

In conjunction with its annual September convention in Des Moines, the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) recently announced its leadership for 2022-2023, which includes Jeff Juergens, the Executive Vice President of Farmer’s Savings Bank in Strawberry Point, as a member of its Board of Directors, representing the state’s east region.

This will be Juergens’s second consecutive term on the board, the first of which began in 2020.

