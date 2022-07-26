Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the fire station. Menu choices are ribeye sandwich, hamburger, bratburger or hotdog meals with chips, drinks, pie and homemade ice cream. Dine in and carry out is available. Proceeds go to support the SFD and EMS.

