The latest winter storm to blow through the area left its mark by delivering a combination of sleet, snow, ice and windy conditions to the region.
Given its scope and expected intensity, the event joined an exclusive list in becoming a named winter storm, receiving the moniker Olive.
In order to be named, a weather occurrence must be a winter storm, blizzard or ice event for which the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning that covers at least 2 million people; a storm may also be named if it includes an NWS warning for a geographical area of at least 154,000 square miles, which equates to a region a bit larger than the state of Montana.
In the 10 winters from 2013 to 2022, 203 such storms have received names, with the month of February accounting for more than 25% of them, according to information provided by the Weather Underground.
As Olive made her way eastward Thursday, parts of south-eastern Minnesota, including the Rochester area, received between 8 and 12 inches of snow in addition to a quarter-inch of ice, according to reports submitted to the NWS. Further to the north, meanwhile, total snow accumulations around Minneapolis were even more significant, with Minnetonka reporting 12.2 inches, Shakopee receiving 15 and Minneapolis-St. Paul, just under 17 inches of new snow, according to the latest NWS reports. The south-Minneapolis suburb of Apple Valley, meanwhile, was the recipient of 19 inches.
Numbers were somewhat less in western and central Wisconsin, where Altoona, just outside Eau Claire, picked up over 12 inches of snow, while La Crosse received nearly nine.
Along with Minnesota and Wisconsin, South Dakota was also hard-hit. “Our neighbors to the north and NW are feeling the brunt of this massive winter storm,” the Iowa State Patrol said in a social media post late Wednesday morning. “Both I-29 and I-90 are closed in South Dakota. Conditions are expected to get worse.”
Snow totals were significantly diminished in much of Iowa, where a spotter in New Hampton reported four inches, with Randalia’s two-inch total leading the way in Fayette County.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Oelwein had received under a half-inch of new snow.
In Iowa’s far northwestern corner, however, the combination of snow and strong winds gave the state a taste of Olive’s fury, which included the deterioration of traveling conditions as Wednesday moved along.
At 2:15 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol reported that “several routes are now closed in SW Minnesota. South Dakota also has some routes closed. It is likely that some NW Iowa routes will become impassable later today as well. Iowa DOT crews are still out at the moment, but that may change if conditions become unsafe.”
By 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the situation had, indeed, worsened significantly. “Due to dangerous conditions, we’re pulling plows in extreme NW Iowa, the roads will quickly become impassable,” a State Patrol update explained. “We will have crews back out as soon as we can tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Thanks for your patience, stay safe.”
Among the reported snow totals in the hard-hit northwestern portion of the state were six inches in Hull, eight in Rock Rapids and a storm-high 11 in Sibley.
Though new snow was lacking in northeast Iowa, the buildup of ice was significant, which combined with windy conditions to disrupt power to thousands of customers. By midmorning Thursday, KWWL reported that 139 ongoing outages existed in Buchanan County, alone, with dozens more affecting customers further south, throughout Jones, Delaware, Linn and Dubuque counties.
The storm’s impact was also felt across the region’s religious community, with numerous churches cancelling scheduled Ash Wednesday services, while high school playoff basketball games were also postponed. Additionally, most schools in the area, including Wapsie Valley, West Central, Starmont, North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg, remained closed Thursday for the second consecutive day, a unmistakable testament to Olive’s February ferocity.