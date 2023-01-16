Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

230117_ol_news_mill

As part of their recent IDCA grant, the Turkey River Recreational Corridor will work to renovate the Motor Mill’s inn, to improve the site’s lodgings and attract more visitors to the area.

 Photo courtesy the IDCA

Among the four recipients sharing more than $1 million awarded through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA) Iowa Great Places program for fiscal year 2023 is the Turkey River Recreational Corridor (TRRC), which plans to use the funds to modernize a historic site in Clayton County.

The TRRC, which was given $328,000 through the Great Places program, will use the award to update the Motor Mill Inn site near Elkader through a project titled “Motor Mill Inn Revival: Accommodating Travelers Past & Present.”

