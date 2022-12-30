The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) recently approved the use of a formula to update football classifications to better account for schools’ relative economic equity, in hopes of replacing an existing system more thoroughly rooted in grouping schools based on enrollments.
Following a vote of its members conducted between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, the revised amendment passed, with 80% of the 263 schools who participated choosing to accept the changes. Having been approved (a 60% affirmative vote among the members was needed), the amendment’s next stop is the state’s Board of Education, which will consider enacting it.
If finally approved, the changes will be effective beginning in the 2023-2024 football scheduling cycle, with the reorganization expected to affect around 40 Iowa schools.
The membership vote occurred following a recommendation from the IHSAA’s classification committee earlier this fall to adopt a model similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League – reducing 40% of a school’s free or reduced lunch count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification number, which was approved Dec. 5 by the Board of Control.
EHN’S STUDIES
Earlier in December, Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn discussed research he has conducted to test the economic equity of sports classification.
“What the state sent you — I’ve been working to communicate those things to the people in power for the last two or three years, along with a few other superintendents that have also joined the mission, who work — guess where — mostly in higher poverty school districts — because they get it,” Ehn said, after having shared related studies he ran.
“It’s just football, but it’s a starting place,” he said.
Ehn discussed two studies on athletic classification and equity he conducted that illustrated a problem — over a one-year, then a 10-year span.
“I was wondering, what was the cross section between free and reduced lunch and winning percentage,” Ehn said, noting a lack of “really good” research in this area.
First, he looked at win-loss records for one year, compared to rate of qualification for free and reduced lunch, which are 130% of federal poverty level for free lunch and 185% for reduced.
“I took all the win-loss records for every single team, put them in a win-loss percentage, then I took all the free and reduced lunch rates, put them in a graph to see what that looked like, and I did it by sport.” Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
“I started to notice a trend,” Ehn said.
He found that, across all sports, as schools had an increasingly higher percentage of wins, they had an increasingly lower rate of free and reduced lunch. The two were inversely proportional.
“Why did they look similar? If there’s not a problem with economic status like people want to say, it should be scattered,” Ehn said.
He revealed the graph.
Illustrating the data with a line for each sport, the lines track from — on the low side — win ratios clustering at 23%-25% in schools with more than 80% eligible for free and reduced lunch to — on the high side — win ratios of 55%-59% among schools with 10-20% free and reduced lunch.
“They (lines) are almost identical. It didn’t matter the sport,” Ehn said. “Socioeconomic status was impacting each sport in the same way. There was a clear correlation between socioeconomic status and winning percentage.”
Then the COVID-19 shutdown of March 2020 hit. Not only was there no school, we weren’t supposed to wander around shopping. Like most Americans, he had some time.
Repeating the study over a 10-year window, Ehn punched in 10 years of winning percentages from Varsity Bound — simplifying it to football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball — and one year of Iowa Department of Education (DE) free and reduced lunch data “as a standing post.”
Putting a graduate class to use, Ehn described statistical correlation.
“The closer to one, the tighter the correlation, the closer to zero, the lower the correlation,” he said.
A score of .3-.7 is considered moderate correlation, while .7-1 is strong correlation.
The resulting correlation strength between win ratio and lower poverty showed basketball — both boys (.335) and girls (.31) — had a moderate-to-low correlation. Volleyball (.41) was a little higher. Football had the strongest correlation at .46.
The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association schedules football into districts by class, as many know.
The district’s chosen conference affects volleyball and basketball, in the group Ehn examined.
“So in football for 2A, most of your schedule is 2A.
“In basketball, you can play anybody you want … until postseason (when) you have to play within your class,” he said.
The findings of correlation led Ehn to build a formula to solve the problem, which he shared.
STATE SOLUTION
The IHSAA proposal, which still requires the approval of the state’s Board of Education, represents a different, simpler model.
Ehn checked the state proposal with his own data and said it more simply accomplishes the same goal as his modeling.
“In hindsight, I do favor the system the state is proposing, because it’s simpler,” Ehn said.
Enrollment numbers for state sports classifications are provided by each school’s Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) from the Iowa Department of Education, which looks at last year’s grades 9 to 11 enrollment.
Ehn’s first model had created a classification unit based on non-free and reduced student population.
The IHSAA-proposed model for football would reduce last year’s 9 to 11 enrollment by subtracting 40% of the proportion of free-and-reduced lunch population from it.
Say there were 1,000 grade 9 to 11 students in the district last year (BEDS enrollment), with 37% eligible for free and reduced lunch.
That’s 370 eligible for free and reduced lunch, times 0.40, which is 148.
Then 1,000 minus 148 is the IHSAA classification number, 852.
Oelwein football would still be in Class 2A, Ehn said.
MEMBERS WANTED CHANGE
Members of the boys and girls athletic unions were surveyed in late 2019.
Of the 571 superintendents, principals and activities/athletics directors who responded:
• Nearly three-in-four (74.3%) said “yes,” there is “a competitive equity issue in the sports sanctioned by IHSAA/IGHSAU.” One-in-six (15.1%) said no, and one-in-ten (10.7%) was undecided.
• Nearly seven-in-ten (69.4%) said “yes,” the boys and girls’ unions “should make a policy change to address competitive equity.” One-in-eight said “no” (12.3%), and nearly one-in-five was undecided (18.4%).
“This survey also was put out right before COVID,” Ehn said.
“I think it got used by the leadership in those organizations on the classification committee. People saw it. But it was supposed to go to the membership at the end.”
“But then COVID happened.”
“I took the data and I made my own graphs to share that, like 75% of our membership wants a change. That’s significant.”
INCREASING POVERTY
Even more striking was the change in percentage of students taking free and reduced lunch in Iowa.
Children from families at or below 130% of the poverty level are eligible for free lunch and at 130-185% are eligible for reduced lunch.
In fiscal year 2001, only four districts had more than 50% of students eligible for free and reduced lunch. Diagonal in Southwest Iowa had the state’s highest rate at 60.2%.
The presentation Ehn worked on during the shutdown in 2020 included data from fiscal 2019.
The Daily Register took the latest available lunch data from fiscal 2022 (last school year).
In fiscal 2021-22, 63 Iowa school districts had more than 50% of their population qualifying for free and reduced lunch. Of those, 19 Iowa school districts had over 60% qualifying. Seven of those had over 70% qualifying, including, in Northeast Iowa, Postville 71.99% and Waterloo, 73.02%. Also in Northeast Iowa, Janesville Consolidated had the lowest percentage statewide qualifying for free and reduced lunch, 0.48%.
Des Moines Independent and and Hamburg had the highest rate, both in the 77% range.
IMPORTANCE OF F.R.L. PAPERWORK
Ehn noted that, using this model, schools providing free meals to all students at one or more buildings under the Community Eligibility Provision owing to high-poverty would need to start filing free and reduced lunch applications again.
For example, Postville, Dubuque and Waterloo in Northeast Iowa had at least one building using the Community Eligibility Provision, in 2021-22 DE data. Only 40.38% of Dubuque students, for instance, had free and reduced lunch paperwork filed in 2021-22, likely due to CEP.
CEP schools get fewer families turning in free and reduced lunch paperwork because they provide free lunch to all students, Ehn noted.
LEADERSHIP
High poverty schools are underrepresented in state leadership, Ehn noted, in both the IHSAA and IGHSAU.
The state free and reduced lunch average is 37.1% for 2020-21. Of four leadership boards in each the boys and girls unions, all the boards average a lower percentage than the state in eligibility in their home districts for free and reduced lunch.
ECONOMICS LED CONFERENCE CHANGE, TOO
Similarly, Ehn said, changing Oelwein’s conference from the Northeast Iowa Conference to the North Iowa Cedar League in 2021 allowed the district to play — “not necessarily schools that are more like us — but schools that have lower population, so the numbers of students that we would have potentially eligible to play sports are similar.”
“Research shows that students of lower economic status participate in sports less frequently,” he said.
“That’s what the classification work is trying to get to, as well. Yeah, we have all these kids, but they’re not all playing sports. They’re potentially eligible to play sports in an eligibility sense, but they’re not eligible in that — they have to take care of their siblings, they have work, all these other things that are drawing them away from school, and sports is just not … the thing that they’re doing.”