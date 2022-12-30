Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) recently approved the use of a formula to update football classifications to better account for schools’ relative economic equity, in hopes of replacing an existing system more thoroughly rooted in grouping schools based on  enrollments.

Following a vote of its members conducted between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, the revised amendment passed, with 80% of the 263 schools who participated choosing to accept the changes. Having been approved (a 60% affirmative vote among the members was needed), the amendment’s next stop is the state’s Board of Education, which will consider enacting it.

