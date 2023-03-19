The Williams Center for the Arts was filled with magic enthusiasts and skeptics, alike, with everyone hoping to witness mystifying feats live on the stage during Friday night’s performance. Illusionist, or “Extraordinist” as he calls himself, Craig Karges entertained the large audience with acts that defied nature, gravity, and logic.
“How did he do that” was murmured through the crowd many times during the evening of family entertainment. Karges brought several people from the audience to the stage to take part in his feats of illusion. Some came eagerly, others took a little more encouragement, but all enjoyed their cameos with the extraordinist.
Acts included feats of mind-reading, metal bending, table levitating, and much more.
Three men came to the stage, Jim Givant, Mark Levin and Lucas Kalb. Each gave Karges the ring from their finger and he placed them in the closed hand of Givant. Upon opening his fingers, Givant and the other two participants witnessed their rings connected to each other. Karges then reversed the process, and each left the stage slightly mystified and in possession of their own jewelry.
In another feat, local retired teacher Cheryl Patera came on stage to read a note from a sealed envelope that she opened before the crowd. She admitted she was a
skeptic, but then read the note written by Karges and sealed in the envelope while on the plane on his way to the Oelwein performance. The note contained information given by three members of the audience during the performance. Though the letter was previously written, the information Cheryl read from the note was verbatim to information received during the performance.
Three members of the Gearhart family, Carrie, and her children Grant and Isabelle, took part in a levitation feat. Karges directed them to place their hands on the tabletop and “will” it to rise into the air. Much to their delight and amusement, the table levitated until Grant was on his tiptoes to stay with the table.
More mind-boggling events included metal spoon bending using the power of the mind, and revealing a single word on a tiny piece of newspaper that was shredded in the audience by Jerry Bostian of Oelwein. Without giving away a single secret, Karges kept the audience mesmerized throughout the evening.
“The illusionist was amazing. I thought his name was Craig Karges, but maybe it was Howdy Dodat,” quipped Jake Blitsch.