Another good, true guest editorial by Steve Corbin in The Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 2 titled “White Christian nationalism threatens U.S. democracy.”
They want their oppressive, archaic religious standards pushed into law and forced onto everyone else. Trump was agreeable with their standards, and they’ll believe whatever he tells them, especially about voter fraud and stolen elections.
They want to believe lies.
They want him to be immune from the law, immune from prosecution and immune from the Constitution.
When such immunities are given to the people in power, it brings on a tyrannical dictatorship.
Herman Lenz
Sumner