Only days before the law would have taken effect, a California superior court has accepted an amended order that delays the implementation of Proposition 12 until January 1, 2024.
The six-month delay was announced by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) Thursday morning and came after a host of California-based stakeholders and officials—the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture, Department of Health, Retailers Association, and Attorney General Rob Bonta among them—came together to successfully file for the law’s modification, according to a report from Feedstuffs.com, an animal agriculture news and information site.
In announcing the delay, NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys emphasized the extension’s importance in maintaining the integrity of the industry’s current delivery system, especially in California.
“It is welcome news to America’s pig farmers and consumers that California recognized the challenging situation the July 1 Proposition 12 implementation date will have on our industry and food supply,” Humphreys said, in a statement. “Granting six months of additional relief for products in the supply chain allows grocery stores to remain stocked so the 40 million Californians have uninterrupted access to affordable, safe and nutritious pork products, especially with rising food prices.
“We appreciate Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture for their efforts over the past month to find a solution to achieve a smoother transition for the entire pork value chain, including our foreign trading partners,” Humphreys added.
The decision to modify Proposition 12’s implementation, though welcomed, should not be construed as addressing the broader obstacles the law would present to the nation’s pork industry and pork-producing states, including Iowa, Humphreys also noted.
“While this temporary solution does not solve the challenges and uncertainty California Proposition 12 brings to our industry, NPPC looks forward to working with Congress to find a permanent solution to this problem,” Humphreys’ statement concluded.
The amendment to Proposition 12’s implementation follows a Dec. 2022 California superior court’s extension of an earlier stay in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the state law. On May 11, meanwhile, the nation’s highest court ruled against challenges to the regulation, setting the stage for its enaction on July 1. The unreasonably brief period between the Court’s May ruling and the policy’s effective date in July, however, left producers and markets little opportunity to comply with the changes, and thus motivated last week’s filing in California, Feedstuffs reported.
Approved by a near 63% majority of the state’s voters in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 creates restrictions on the pork sold in the state in an effort to make certain that pigs are given sufficient room while alive. Specifically, the law identifies as cruel any breeding-pig enclosure with fewer than 24 square feet of ground space per pig enclosed.
The law, however, reaches far beyond California’s borders, as it pertains to all pork sold in the state, no matter where the animal may have originated. This expansive scope brought the measure to the attention of those in Iowa, where nearly a third of American hogs are raised.
If required to meet the strictures of Proposition 12, Iowa producers would need to spend an estimated $350 million, the Iowa Capital Dispatch previously reported.
In the period since the Supreme Court’s May ruling, Iowa’s Congressional delegation has spearheaded the effort to supersede the California law through passage of the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, one rooted in the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution that would “prohibit state and local governments from interfering with agricultural production nationwide. The act would also preserve a state’s ability to regulate farming within its borders,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
In comments before the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley continued his work to find sufficient support for passage of the EATS legislation.
“This bill would put an end to California’s war on breakfast and override the coastal state’s overreach into the Heartland’s breadbasket,” Grassley told his colleagues from the Senate floor in Washington. “Feeding your family is not a partisan issue and neither is protecting our food supply chain… It’s commonsense to protect affordable, quality food for America’s families and support the two percent of the country we call ‘family farmers’ who feed the other 98%.
“Remember,” he concluded, “bacon doesn’t grow in the grocery store.”