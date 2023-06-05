As her second 2023 tour of the state’s second congressional district wrapped up, Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson made visits to Fayette, Clayton and Allamakee Counties on Friday, including stops in both Arlington and Strawberry Point.
The visits, Hinson indicated afterward on social media, were largely intended to allow her to connect with constituents as she prepares for her legislative duties related to the drafting of the next national farm bill. The current farm bill includes nearly $430 billion in outlays and expires in September.
“Spent time hearing from farmers & producers throughout Northeast Iowa this week to get diverse perspectives ahead of the upcoming Farm Bill,” Hinson wrote. “I look forward to delivering on Iowa’s priorities in this critical legislation.”
Hinson’s first stop Friday was Postville, where she met with Allamakee-Clayton Electric Cooperative staff to learn more about that entity’s work to ensure their customers have access to reliable electric and fiber internet services.
“Great visit to Allamakee-Clayton Electric Cooperative to hear about ways to reduce burdensome government red tape, improve rural connectivity, and increase broadband access in the area!” Hinson said, in a Twitter post following her stop in Postville.
Later that morning, the congresswoman received a tour of Recker Farms Conservation Wetland in Arlington, “to discuss their conservation practices and (the) precision agriculture tools they use,” Hinson’s office explained in a press release prior to the event.
Following her visit, meanwhile, Hinson noted in a separate post that her stop in Arlington had been a productive one.
“Enjoyed visiting Recker Farms wetland to discuss their conservation practices,” she observed, “and the importance of supporting projects like this. Farmers care deeply about their land and the environment and are the ultimate conservationists!”
Hinson conclude her stops Friday afternoon in Clayton County, with a visit to KMS Ag Services in Farmersburg, where she discussed “their precision agriculture business and challenges facing young farmers ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill,” according to a Hinson press release.