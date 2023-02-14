The Feb. 10 Register, in the story “Crash slows Thursday traffic,” reported a crash involving a semi-truck and a smaller vehicle but isn’t clear about which driver caused the crash.
There’s a dastardly piece of legislation being considered by state lawmakers that would limit lawsuits on big rig truckers to no more than one million dollars.
Governor Reynolds and the Republicans know where their election funding comes from.
This is being pushed by Big Trucking and the insurance companies.
We’re supposed to be stupid enough to believe an 80,000 pound vehicle won’t do more damage in a crash than a 3,000 pound one.
Iowa always makes the dirty top five states in the U.S. for having an above average number of fatal crashes where large trucks are involved.
Google search “NHTSA National center for statistics and analysis Large Trucks Involved in Fatal Crashes, by State, 2020 table 5.” While large trucks were involved in just 8.9% of fatal crashes nationally, in Iowa, the number was much higher, at 14.3%.
Herman Lenz
Sumner