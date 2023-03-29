In 1939, a service club was organized in Oelwein called the Lions Club, which included twenty men who felt dedicated to serving their community in making it the best it could be. 84 years later, 40 men and women are still serving Oelwein and the world as Lions.
Helen Keller challenged the Lions of the world to be “knights of the blind” in 1917 and we are continuing to face this challenge.
Sight and hearing was the focus of the project at that time and this has carried on into 2023. Things change over the years as the times change, however, and now Lions do many more service projects in addition to buying glasses and offering hearing aids for those in need.
Kidsight is a program whereby a picture is taken with a digital camera of children’s eyes ages 6 months through kindergarten in an effort to detect a problem not seen by the naked eye. This is a joint project with the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Oelwein Lions do this project in Oelwein and other schools in northeast Iowa.
In 2022, 42,097 children across the state were screened, with 2,056 referred for further testing. In August each year, Oelwein Lions screen children at the state fair, as well, which is always a fun time.
Lions International adopted the program for childhood cancer and Lions have taken on assisting the program at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. Involvement with Camp Herko Hollow for youth with diabetes, which has received youth from Oelwein, and Camp Courageous for youth with physical needs continue Lions’ service to others. You may see an individual with a leader dog also with help from Lions.
You might also see Lions in the community garden, weeding the flower beds along our downtown streets, picking up trash in the ditch along Highway 3 east of town or working in the downtown park. These are all part of the Lions’ environment projects. Lions are also having fun with the residents at Arlington Place by playing bingo once a week, while being in the parade for June Days and doing the Hoot each year, as well.
The Hoot (for Halloween) has been a project of Lions for 60 plus years and is still going strong. This project started in the football field before moving to the bus barn and then to the school gym, downtown for costume parade and, at present, outside the Oelwein Fire Department. Leo the Lion welcomes children and families with games and lots of candy.
No club could serve without their community’s support, thus you may have a Lion calling on you to buy a pie or cookie each year, while you may also see a Lion with a white cane asking for your donations in support of their projects. Oelwein Lions thank each one of those who support our projects, and we will continue to serve our community.
Lions are here to support community projects and those needing our services throughout the world, past, present and in the future. After all, the Lions’ motto is “we serve.”