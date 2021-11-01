After state lawmakers approved the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency’s second set of redistricting maps last week, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and former Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis both re-announced that they will be seeking re-election — now in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District — in 2022.
Nearly 90% of the population and 16 of the 22 counties encompassed in the new 2nd Congressional District were in the former 1st District that includes Benton County. Hinson won the 1st in 2020 from then-Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
“I am running for re-election in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue working for so many Iowans that I currently serve,” Hinson said Thursday when the maps were approved.
On Thursday, Mathis tweeted, “We have our district — #IA02. Our district number might have changed, but I’m as excited as ever to run for this seat.”
Mathis, a Democrat who was re-elected to her third full term in 2020, changed lanes to launch her congressional campaign July 27, challenging Hinson.
Hinson announced that she will be seeking re-election in 2022 at an Aug. 28 campaign fundraiser at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
Mathis is a retired community engagement director at a Cedar Rapids-based child advocacy nonprofit.
Mathis and Hinson are both former TV reporters.
Hinson serves on the House Appropriations and House Budget Committees.
The approved redistricting proposal from Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency also keeps the Democratic counties of Johnson and Linn in separate districts, unlike a previous plan rejected by Republicans last month.
The latest map would include 20 southeast counties in District 1, 22 northeast counties in District 2, 21 south central counties in District 3 and 36 western counties in the sprawling 4th Congressional District. Each would be close to the ideal population for congressional districts of 797,592.