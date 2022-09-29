Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Adam Love faced Joey Knots on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Oktemberfest in Marshalltown, pictured. Both Oelwein residents, they will wrestle separately during the O-Town Mania event starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

 PHOTOS BY MANNING | CHRIS MANNING

Oelwein native Adam Love grew up watching pro wrestling every Monday, as far back as he can remember.

Love will face “International Superstar” Ray XI at the RuggedPro Wrestling event, O-Town Mania, that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 outside O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave.

