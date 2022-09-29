Oelwein native Adam Love grew up watching pro wrestling every Monday, as far back as he can remember.
Love will face “International Superstar” Ray XI at the RuggedPro Wrestling event, O-Town Mania, that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 outside O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave.
Growing up in the 1990s, two camps, World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation would fight each other. (WWF became WWE for Entertainment, after losing a suit to the World Wildlife Fund in 2002 for the WWF trademark.)
“I was a WCW household,” he said.
Nevertheless, WWF/WWE wrestler “Hulk Hogan was my hero. I had one of those inflatables you could punch and it would bounce back at you,” Love said.
A 2007 Oelwein High School alumnus, Love started training in 2010 with Impact Pro Wrestling.
“I trained in 2010, then found out I was going to become a dad,” Love said.
When Annabelle was born in 2011, he stepped back from the ring. He had been training and wrestling for a year.
In the interim, he took up playing rock music as a hobby, and says his repertoire ranges from hard rock to covers from the 2000s with which he grew up.
In 2018, 3XW put on an event at the Oelwein High School that saw around 30 in attendance.
“But that was the show that made me wonder ‘What if?’ as in ‘Could I possibly go back to wrestling again?’”
Wrestling wasn’t in Oelwein again until the 2021 Oelwein Celebration at City Park where Love says the ring was surrounded by people.
Four years after the 2018 3XW event, wrestling returned to the Oelwein High School — this time by RuggedPro — in February 2022. The attendance was approximately 175 people.
“The popularity of wrestling continues to grow here in town,” Love said.
“(O-Town co-owner Shawn Bentley) that runs it is a big component of keeping it going,” Love said.
During the shutdown, in May 2020, Love spoke with the folks at Impact Pro to explore a return to wrestling.
“They told me I could start coming to the open gym — in Collins,” Love said.
As a wrestler, he said there’s a lot of continuing education to keep pace. Pro wrestling draws on a variety of styles, from the Greco-Roman moves seen on the mat in high school and college to martial arts influences.
He pointed out stars who have crossed from NCAA wrestling championships to pro wrestling like Kurt Angle, who became an Olympic gold medalist, and Brock Lesnar, who has also won championships in both the Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion for mixed martial arts and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
In the years since his reaching out in May 2020 to Impact Pro catalyzed his return to the ring, Love has been wrestling primarily for RuggedPro but has also grappled for 3XW, Impact Pro Wrestling (IPW), and Absolute Pro Wrestling (APW).
“I’ve wrestled at various county fairs and venues spanning towns and cities all over Central and Northeast Iowa,” he said.
“When you’re good at what you do, a lot of it is improvised on the fly. It’s not a choreographed dance that we sit and practice 30 times,” Love said.
In late July, for instance, he was in West Union for a RuggedPro match at RAGBRAI. None of that had a story to it.
“You try to think stuff up the day of to try and tell your story,” Love said.
“A lot of times you meet the guy that day.”
Or gal. Although he personally has not wrestled a woman, Love said “the cool thing about wrestling” is the field is offering more inter-gender matches.
“There are some women that are bigger than the guys in the ring and can throw the guys around like rag dolls,” Love said. “It lets you know women aren’t pushovers, sometimes they’re stronger than the men in the same business.”
This past Thursday, for example, when Love was in a tag match with Joey Knots for Oktemberfest in Marshalltown, a woman wrestler, Valentina Loca, issued an open challenge, and John West answered. “She got the victory that night,” Love said.
An inter-gender match will feature at the O-Town Mania event on Oct. 1 when The Wanderer and Blair Onyx face off. It is lower on the program, so earlier in the lineup.
“In general I just like entertaining people,” Love reflected, which fits in with his musical inclinations.
“It’s all about the thrill of being in front of the people, putting on a show. Breaking my body in the ring, on the stage.”
With RuggedPro matches being organized locally — this is the second year for O-Town Mania, he said — the fan base is hyper-local as well.
“Doing it here in town, there’s children who have seen me in the ring. They light up, that’s one of the coolest parts,” Love said.
“A lot of times we hear the negative about Oelwein.
“To be a positive thing coming from my hometown, that’s the coolest thing. To turn wrestling from an unknown thing, to see it blossom into this unknown firework. It’s bringing the community together, for new opportunities people in this town haven’t experienced yet.
“Being raised here in Oelwein, it’s just a really cool thing to see.”
It has been positive on a level as hyper-local as his family.
“My child who I stepped away from the ring for, never got to see me wrestle until the last couple years,” Love said.
Perhaps as a result, Annabelle’s appreciation of wrestling bloomed later than his own, but no matter.
“I had kids yelling at me today when I picked Annabelle up from school, ‘Adam Love, I love you!’ ‘Woohoo!’ I just giggled to myself and waved and drove on.”
The wrestling community, he says, has taken in Annabelle like one of the wrestlers.
“If someone walks in I don’t even see, Annabelle will go shake hands and greet everybody,” Love said.
“Now that Dad’s in the ring, it’s the coolest thing in the world,” Love said.