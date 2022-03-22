DES MOINES — The Independence Community School District is one of 21 recipients of grant awards to expand computer science instruction.
Independence was awarded $7,500.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education on Tuesday announced the $506,084 in annual awards to school districts, area education associations and nonpublic schools. The 2021-22 incentive fund drew 40 applications.
The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund was established to pay for teacher professional development, including training to teach specific computer science courses and earning in-depth university endorsements to teach computer science.
The recipients created collaborative proposals to serve multiple schools, says a Department of Education news release. Training that prepares educators to teach computer science in the next six to 12 months was a priority. Recipients will report their progress after the 2021-22 school year.
“Computer science is a basic skillset necessary for student success and an added advantage for recruitment in high-demand careers in the rapidly-changing, technology-driven workplace,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “These awards equip more educators with the tools and resources needed to prepare K-12 students in computer science, giving them hands-on experience and building their knowledge base to help attain high-quality computer science jobs once they graduate.”
“Through computer science, students build critical thinking, problem-solving and reasoning skills that are transferable across academic disciplines and fields,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These are vital skills that students need to innovate and succeed in our interconnected, digital world. The awards announced today underscore the commitment we have to computer science education and will help more teachers build their skills in this high-demand field.”