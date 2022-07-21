INDEPENDENCE – Brad Bleichner won Tuesday’s special mayoral election with nearly 73% of the vote.
Independence voters cast roughly 700 ballots to choose the late Mayor Bob Hill’ s successor. Hill died unexpectedly April 21.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 8:17 pm
Bleichner received 498 votes (72.70%), according to the unofficial results reported by Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch. Nathan Hansen received 140 (20.44%), Denny Vaughn 45 (6.57%) and there were two write-ins.
“I want to first thank my wife Robin for her support in making our decision to run for mayor,” Bleichner said. “Next I want to thank my friends and those I have served with on various boards and committees for their touching endorsements. Finally, I want to thank those we have met during this campaign, who not only voted for me but also convinced their friends, family, and others to vote for me as well.
“I was told by the Auditor’s Office that we had such a large voter turnout that they were down to the last half-dozen ballots.
“Running against not one but two Independence natives can be daunting. Thank you to all who worked so hard and those who have given me the opportunity to serve this community that Robin and I have decided to call home.
“I hope to continue Bob Hill’s legacy and provide an environment where Independence can thrive. Bob had the city moving in a positive direction, and I intend to keep us moving forward.
“This will start with the council voting on Monday (July 25) to authorize a search company to assist us in locating a qualified City Manager/Administrator. A city with a budget of close to $20 million and a responsibility for over 100 city employees must hire a professional to handle day-to-day operations.”
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors plans to canvass and certify election results next Monday at its regular session.
Bleichner currently serves on the Independence Community School District Board. According to the Secretary of State, Iowa Code allows for a person to serve as an elected official in multiple positions as long as they are in different levels of government. The Independence Community School District is a different level of government than the city of Independence.
Bleichner was appointed in June 2021 to represent District 1 of ICSD after Director Matt O’Loughlin resigned due to moving out of the area he represented. Bleichner was then elected in November 2021 to fill the remaining two years of O’Loughlin’s unexpired term.
While Bleichner is preparing for his new mayoral role, he is also interested in seeing through a few School Board projects before leaving that position, he said.
