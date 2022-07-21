Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Brad Bleichner won Tuesday’s special mayoral election with nearly 73% of the vote.

Independence voters cast roughly 700 ballots to choose the late Mayor Bob Hill’ s successor. Hill died unexpectedly April 21.

Tags

Trending Food Videos