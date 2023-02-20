An Independence man, 34-year-old Scott Neil Brown, was arrested on Saturday and is facing more than two dozen charges related to allegations of sexual abuse of a child that went on for years.
According to court documents, on Friday, Feb. 3, Independence Police received a report describing a series of sexual assaults against a child. As part of the investigation, “the child reported that for the past three (3) years,” Brown “had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions,” a criminal complaint indicated. Subsequently, Brown’s cell phone was seized by authorities, while the child victim was interviewed at a Child Protection Center.
During the course of the interview, the child detailed numerous occasions when Brown, who during at least a portion of the period “had a caretaker capacity” over the victim, sexually abused her over the course of several years, beginning in 2019. In doing so, Brown frequently threatened the child by saying that, if she told anyone about what was occurring, he would “make the child’s parents disappear,” according to the court documents.
The numerous assaults occurred across a wide range of locations over the multi-year period, including on the porch at Brown’s residence as well as during a winter sledding trip in Independence, when Brown “took the child into the woods” after telling her “there were not enough sleds,” which required the two of them to leave a larger group in order to “go back to get more.”
During the interview, the child described being “terrified,” “trying to scream,” and vomiting at various points during the long period of the abuse.
In total, Brown was charged with one count of felony first-degree kidnapping, in addition to 19 charges of second-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, over the period 2019 – 2023. Brown was also charged with five counts of lascivious acts with a child—solicitation, one count of child endangerment—bodily injury, and two misdemeanor counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.
Brown is being held at the Buchanan County Jail.