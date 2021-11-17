An Independence man accused of burglarizing an unoccupied farmstead in Randalia was arrested earlier this month on a warrant issued in June.
Nathan Michael Williams, 33, is charged with Class B felony ongoing criminal conduct and the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. All the counts include an enhancer as a habitual offender.
Williams is incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail and his bail is set at $10,000 cash or approved surety. He will be represented by counsel appointed at state expense.
According to court documents, Williams broke into an unoccupied structure a in the 13000 block of Q Avenue in Randalia and stole milk cans, milk crates, metal cans and a wooden pulley.
According to a criminal complaint, he committed burglaries May 22-25. “Each time the defendant broke into a home, out buildings and stole property from the victims,” the complaint says. “The defendant also took photographs of the items and that was recovered on his cell phone documenting the dates and times. Evidence showed he had sold the stolen items for his financial gain.”
Williams was convicted in 2020 of third-degree burglary and in February of a controlled substance violation involving methamphetamine, a court document says.