An Independence man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl who he met over Snapchat.
Brady Lee Larkin, 20, of Independence, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose, first-offense possession of a depiction of a minor in sex act and first offense telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
His bail was set at $100,000 cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Friday, April 1.
According to criminal complaints filed by Independence Police, a 14-year-old interviewed at the Child Protection Center at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo said Snapchat exchanges with a person identifying as “Kyle” had become sexual, and she also received multiple texts discussing feelings.
She also said Larkin once picked her up from school after dismissal and took her to the parking lot off “Lovers Lane” in Independence where he sexually abused her, the complaints say.
Larkin denied certain physical contact when later interviewed by police, but admitted to sending nude and sexual photos and videos of himself and receiving nude body part photos from the teen.
The teen identified Larkin in a photo lineup administered by staff at the CPC.