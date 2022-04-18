An Independence man who was disarmed of a handgun by his opponent in a fight just as police arrived is facing multiple felonies.
Christopher Alan Southerland, 21, made his initial appearance in Buchanan County Court on Wednesday, April 13, and was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon-provoking fear (Class C felony), two counts of going armed with intent (Class D felony), and two counts of dominion over a firearm by a felon.
The court appointed him a defense attorney at state expense.
Bail was set at $30,000 cash or corporate surety.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., April 25.
According to criminal complaints, Southerland was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12. Independence police were responding to a report of a male wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt carrying a handgun when they spotted Southerland and another man fighting in the parking area of a downtown Independence restaurant.
As officers arrived, Southerland’s opponent grabbed the handgun out of Southerland’s rear waistband, dropped the magazine, ejected the round that was chambered and tossed the gun away, police reported.
This was the second time Southerland allegedly had pointed a gun at the man, with the first being on March 31 in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Northeast near a gas station. The man had reported that incident to police on that day.
Independence police have also filed two criminal complaints seeking counts of trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime, a Class C felony. The executor of the estate of the gun’s registered owner had reported it stolen from a residence where Southerland had stayed briefly in December 2021, according to the filings.