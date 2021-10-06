INDEPENDENCE — Brent Alan Olmstead, 29, of Independence, was sentenced in Buchanan County District Court in July to five years in prison.
A jury found Olmstead guilty of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, in April. A motion to reconsider his sentence was denied in September.
Olmstead was also ordered to pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the state for DNA profiling.
The charge against Olmstead arose from the theft of various items from his employer, a repossession company, in October 2020.