ST. LOUIS — Grace Huang of Independence was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Huang is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering, which requires a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and 12 graded units for dean’s list honors.
Independence student on dean's list at Washington U in St. Louis
