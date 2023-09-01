Each year, Community Bankers of Iowa (CBI), the only statewide association advocating exclusively for Iowa’s independent community banks, presents their Best-of-the-Best Award. This award honors the Iowa community bank that showed excellence in giving back to their local community.
Community Bank of Oelwein was named the 2023 recipient at CBI’s recent 52nd Annual Convention.
The work Community Bank of Oelwein has done over the past year sends a clear message about how community banks are making a difference on Main Street.
The bank held various activities such as bake sales, parent/child golf outings, educational trips to the bank for grade school children, an agricultural seminar and many more. The bank also donated or fundraised for over 25 different charities and civic groups, like those supporting hospitals, cancer research, area schools, the arts and other local businesses.
Among the most impressive of Community Bank of Oelwein’s projects has been building the brand-new Oelwein Event Center, an effort to inject new life into the economic growth of Oelwein and the surrounding region.
Plans for the new event center include taking over a 30,000-square-foot space recently vacated by a relocated business. Instead of letting the building deteriorate, the Oelwein Event Center committee, led by Community Bank’s President Jim Kullmer, thought it would be the perfect space for an event center due to its proximity to multiple local restaurants, retailers, salons, florists, bars and hotels, which will all benefit from its construction. The bank donated $250,000 toward project costs as a matching donation to encourage fundraising efforts. The $3.5 million project is slated to be completed in early 2024.
The role community banks play in their local areas is invaluable to their customers. That’s why, when all the community banks in Oelwein had been acquired or supplanted by national banks and credit unions, a small group of investors came together in 1998 to form Community Bank of Oelwein. Today, it is the town’s only community bank. Because it was founded and is owned by members of the community, the bank’s mission to serve the town was built in from the start, says Kullmer, who’s been at the bank since 2018.
“When I hire employees, I really emphasize that we’re a community bank, and that means that we are involved in the community,” Kullmer says. “Our communities are the reason that we exist, and that’s the only reason we are successful. If there are big projects coming down the road that the bank can be the leader on,” says Kullmer, “we want that to be our focus, and really give back to the community.”
“The role community banks play in stimulating local economies is essential to the survival of Main Street Iowa,” said Community Bankers of Iowa CEO Dave Caris. “Community Bank of Oelwein’s community-based mission and philanthropic actions demonstrate its deep commitment to the community it serves and exemplify the unique relationship community banks have with their customers.”
As the 2023 Best-of-the-Best Award winner, Community Bank of Oelwein received a commemorative plaque and a lunch party for all bank staff, compliments of CBI.