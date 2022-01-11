Among the 13 bills introduced in the Iowa House on day 2 of the legislative session is one from Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.
The former West Central School Board member introduced a bill that increases the amount school districts can seek in state funding for at-risk student programs, alternative schooling, returning dropouts and dropout prevention.
The bill increases by 0.5% a ratio used to calculate what districts can seek in modified supplemental funding. That ratio limit is currently 2.5%
Other bills introduced on Tuesday include:
• Exempting dance school and dance studio services from the sales and use tax. Submitted by Rep. Gary Moore, R-Scott County.
• Providing a $200,000 grant to support the christening and commissioning of the U.S.S. Iowa. Submitted by Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Polk County.
• Directing the Department of Human Services and Department of Public Health to establish Medicaid waiver reimbursement rates for substance use disorder outpatient and residential treatment services. Submitted by Lohse.
• Making juror questionnaires confidential records that can only be released by an order from the court, a lawful custodian of the records, or by another person duly authorized to release such information. Currently, these questionnaires are not confidential unless the court orders sealing or partial sealing. Submitted by Rep. Dustin Hite, R- Mahaska.
• Prohibiting cities or counties from prohibiting or requiring prior approval to operate “a no-impact” home-based businesses. It also restricts how those businesses can be regulated, prohibits forced rezoning and prohibits requiring the home-based business owner from installing fire sprinklers in a dwelling with not more than two dwelling units. Submitted by Rep. John Wills, R-Dickinson.
• Allowing a county commissioner of elections to begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them beginning the third business day before the twentieth day before the election. Current law provides that the commissioner shall mail an absentee ballot not more than 20 days before the election. Submitted by Rep. Dennis Bush, R-Cherokee County.
• Requiring the Department of Transportation to allow authentic model year license plates for antique vehicles in lieu of current plates. It also requires the DOT to issue antique special registration plates upon application and payment of fees. Submitted by Hite and Lohse.
• Authorizing school districts to use management levies for the employment of school resource officers assigned by the employing police department of agency. Submitted by Lohse.
• Expanding the pool of terminally ill patients eligible for an expanded field of experimental treatments and widening the choices of doctors involved. The bill changed the definition of “eligible patient” to include a person who is receiving mechanical ventilation to prolong life. It also expands the definition of an “investigational drug, biological product, or device” to include the off-label use of a drug as defined in the bill. The bill replaces the current required involvement of the patient’s physician or the patient’s treating physician to instead require involvement from a physician or a treating physician to fulfill certain duties. Submitted by Rep. Lee Hein, R-Jones County, and Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Webster County
• Repealing the Iowa Code every 10 years for review and re-enactment. Submitted by Wills.
• Prohibits the state or any publicly funded organization from enforcing a presidential executive order that restricts a person’s right or which the attorney general has determined to be unconstitutional and with is related to certain enumerated subjects.” Submitted by Wills.
• Creates a $1,000 tax credit for each apprentice or trainee that is employed by an employer for at least seven calendar months of the tax years. Submitted by Wills.
• Creating the aggravated misdemeanor of fourth-degree sexual abuse, which is when a health care professional implants theirown human reproductive material through assisted reproduction without the patient’s prior knowledge and written consent. Submitted by Meyer.