Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, is trying to do for small dairy farms what he did for livestock farms last legislative session.
Last year, Ingels-sponsored legislation created the $750,000 Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund, which was to give grants of up to $50,000 for small-scale meat processors. The legislation also called for a study of setting up a college-level artisanal butchery program.
Ingels’s new legislation creates a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization Fund as well as setting up a task force to study setting up a college-level artisanal dairy processing program.
“Yes, we are trying to give the small dairy processors an economic incentive to start, grow or increase the efficiency of their businesses,” Ingels said. “This will provide the consumers with more locally grown and produced Iowa dairy products and offer dairy farmers more opportunities to market their milk.
“And similar to the butchery bill, there is an educational component to find out the best way to train workforce and support entrepreneurs who want to refine the products they are producing.”
Ingels introduced House File 2308 on Wednesday.
Butchery grants awarded
Iowa Economic Development announced in January that the butchery fund awarded $725,250 in grants to 15 businesses. The total value of the winning projects is $3,169,377.
Only two projects received less that the maximum grant amount. Tom Johnstone, of Armstrong in Emmet County, received $35,000 toward a $71,000 project, and Atlantic Locker, in Cass County, received $39,750 toward a $79,500 project.
The 13 projects awarded the full $50,000 were:
• a $1,105,000 project by Top Tier Meats, of Newell in Buena Vista County;
• a $425,000 project by Rockdale Locker, of Maquoketa in Jackson County.
• a $220,000 project by Red Barn Meat Market, of Lamoni in Decatur County;
• a $200,000 project by Lewright Meats, of Eagle Grove in Wright County.
• $169,000 project by Polashek’s Locker Service, of Protivin in Howard County.
• a $143,566 project of Elma Locker and Grocery in Howard County;
• a $141,500 project by Ruthven Meat Processing in Palo Alto County.
• a $109,311 project of Dan’s Locker, of Earlville.
• a $105,000 project by Food Locker Service, of Holstein in Ida County.
• a $100,500 project by Corning Meat Processing Service, in Adams County;
• and $100,000 projects by Country Meats Inc., of Arcadia in Caroll County; TJ & TJ LLC, of Ackley, in Franklin County; and Wanders Farms, of Otley in Marion County.
The description of the legislation says: “A bill for an act establishing a dairy processing and milk production innovation and revitalization fund and program to be administered by the economic development authority, in consultation with the department of agriculture and land stewardship, and creating a task force to explore the feasibility of establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or at an institution governed by the state board of regents.”