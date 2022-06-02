With the final votes counted and legislation sent to the governor, the Iowa Legislature has offered up a new list of laws looking to benefit the people, according to Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.
Ingels, who represented House District 64 this session, but will be seeking re-election in the redrawn District 68 this fall, says it was a successful legislature.
The biofuel legislation and the income tax bill, both of which passed, had a fair amount of debate at the Capital, as did some contentious unemployment benefit reform, he said, adding that there were more bills easier to pass than bills to fight against.
“I was in support of all of them, there was a vast majority that passed unanimously, it’s hard to pick some right off the top of my head though,” said Ingels.
One that did not pass however, to his dismay, was his Dairy Farm Grant Program.
“I had sponsored a bill to create a grant program for dairy farmers and processors which did not pass, so that was a disappointment,” said Ingels. “It created a grant program for dairy processors and farmers to increase capacity and do something innovative within their production, as well as provision for dairy farmers for them to apply for new ag technology to save labor in their program. It was a million-dollar program that failed to make it through.”
The legislature passed other legislation that helped Iowans, he said.
“We passed a number of things that are good for Iowa, and there is always an additional bill or two we would love to get through, but the majority of the priorities did pass, and I think that is good,” said Ingels.
A major bill introduced and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds helps the agriculture industry and produced lower gas prices, he said.
The E-15 bill requires gas stations in Iowa to install pumps that supply people with E-15 gasoline, which is gas blended with 15% ethanol.
“It is not bad for small gas stations, there are waivers available for those unable to put it in, but it will help Iowa people and farmers,” said Ingels. “Currently with E-10, this law would add 50% more ethanol in the fuel and create a higher usage of corn in fuel. Since we are the number one corn-producing state in the nation it really benefits our farmers.”
Just within days of the legislature’s adjourning, however, the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, took place — 19 children and two teachers died.
“It is a horrible situation, we have got some significant mental health concerns across the country, situations not to that extent in Iowa, but that need support, and the Legislature is constantly trying to achieve those goals and help those with health crises. It is something we want to do better at and hopefully will in the future,” he said.
Iowa gun laws are adequate, he said.
“The (Iowa Legislative) position is that 99% of gun owners are responsible, it is a right that we have sought to support, and keep for Iowans,” said Ingels. “When things like this go wrong it is most often mental health-related and we need to find ways to better that. The gun laws we have in Iowa are adequate in 99% of the situations.”
Outside of this tragedy, Ingels would like Iowans to know that there were a lot of other agendas addressed within this legislative session.
“We did some constructive things with education this session, additional education issues specifically, addressed teacher shortage issues,” Ingels said, referring to easing the path to licensure.
He also praised a change added at session’s end.
“One of the last things we did was eliminate the March 1st open enrollment rule, which means parents could open enroll students’ mid-year rather than having to wait,” he said.