RANDALIA – Iowa Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, is seeking re-election, but in the newly reconfigured House District 68. He currently represents House District 64
“It’s been a tremendous honor to represent the people of Buchanan and Fayette counties in the Iowa House of Representatives,” said Ingels. “I’ve learned a lot and had the opportunity to work on some great legislation that will provide Iowans with support and freedom to grow Iowa through business development and quality education. I’m eager to continue this work and will be running for re-election to the new House District 68 in 2022.”
Ingels is a fourth generation family farmer from Randalia. He and his wife, Tammy, have three children and live in rural Randalia. He’s been active in the Iowa Farm Bureau as a county president and voting delegate.
Ingels also served on the West Central School Board for nearly 25 years. He stepped down this summer. Stephanie Penney ran unopposed for the seat in the Nov. 2 election.
In the House, he is the vice chair of the Agriculture Committee, in addition to his roles on the Economic Growth, Education, Environmental Protections Committees and the Ag and Natural Resources Subcommittee.
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley said Ingels impressed many during his first term as a legislator.
“From his very first day in the Capitol, Representative Ingels got to work on meaningful legislation to improve the lives of Iowans,” said Grassley. “I’m looking forward to seeing the additional innovative and effective ideas he is sure to bring forward to make Iowa an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Iowa House District 68 includes most of Fayette county and parts of Buchanan and Black Hawk counties. Ingels’ current district, which he will continue to represent through 2022, includes portions of Fayette and Buchanan counties.
Because of the once-every-10-years redistricting, Ingels had been drawn into the new District 68 along with fellow Republican Sandy Salmon, of Janesville. She took herself out of the running for the House seat, and has announced she will run for Senate in the new District 29.