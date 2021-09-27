Iowa House Republicans Chad Ingels, of Randalia, and Anne Osmundson, of Volga, would be in the same district if the Legislature were to approve the redistricting plan currently before it.
The Legislature will meet in special session beginnng Oct. 5 regarding these initial redistricting maps created by the non-partisan Legislative Service Agency. Ingels is still mulling over his vote.
“I still haven’t determined how I will vote next week regarding the redistricting maps,” he told the Daily Register. “I have mixed feelings about the proposal.
“Being put in with another representative wasn’t surprising, given our loss in population relative to the suburban areas. The new district 99 (all of Clayton and most of Fayette) would be a good one. However, I’m not sure Oelwein and the two far southwest townships are necessarily well-served by being lumped in with Bremer County and separated from the rest of Fayette County.
“Our House caucus staff have been analyzing the maps and will provide a detailed summary to representatives so that we can understand the many different scenarios across the state.”
Oelwein would be part of the new House District 54, which mainly contains Bremer County. Most of Fayette County is partnered with all of Clayton County in House District 99.
If the Legislature rejects the maps, the agency has 35 days to draw new ones. The agency would draw up a third set if rejected again. At that point, legislators could amend the maps.