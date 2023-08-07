AMES (ISUEO) – How do children learn to read? The first steps are understanding the sounds in spoken words and how the letters in print relate to these different sounds. To support children’s first steps toward reading, help them learn to recognize sounds of letters and what those letters look like, said Karie Foster, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“How can parents and caregivers teach children to recognize sounds and letters? It can be simpler than you think,” said Foster, who specializes in family wellbeing. “We can do this by talking to and reading with our children – starting right from birth!”
Foster offered some ideas to try. “Start with one or two, then add more as you feel comfortable,” Foster said.
When communicating with your child:
• Copy the sounds your child makes.
• Sing to your child.
• Play rhyming games.
• Share stories – tell stories about your own childhood.
• Talk about everyday things you are seeing and doing together; for example, “Look at the blue bird! It’s called a Blue Jay!”
• Emphasize different letters when saying a word; for example, “Here’s your t-t-truck.”
• Talk about emotions; for example, “Petting our dog Spot makes you happy!”
• Listen to your child and follow their lead. If your child asks, “What’s on the next page?” say, “What do you think will be on the next page?”
When reading with your child:
• Point to the letter or the word while saying it.
• Encourage your child to hold the book and turn the pages.
• Ask questions about the book such as, “Why did the bear eat so much honey?”
• Read your child’s favorite book over and over again.
• Ask your child to follow along with their finger while you read each word.
• Point to the pictures and talk about them.
• Make the sounds of the animals or objects in the book.
• Explain words they might not know.
“Most importantly make reading enjoyable,” Foster said. “Make it something to look forward to. Reading together can become a special time for both of you.”
ISU Extension and Outreach literacy programs include “Raising School Ready Readers” and “Our Bookshelf.” For more information about these and other programs go to www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences.