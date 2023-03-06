Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health (NEIBH) is asking for input on service and program development for individuals addressing issues around mental health and substance use disorders.
Information gathered through the survey will assist in planning for future programs in northeast Iowa and addressing treatment barriers. The survey is anonymous and voluntary and will be available in English and Spanish. Your participation is appreciated! Survey dates are 3/6/2023 to 3/20/2023.
Please follow this link to take part in the survey: http://bit.ly/NEIBHSurvey or QR code below.
NEIBH is also offering listening sessions for in-person input:
Waukon- March 20: 6:00 to 7:00 pm Robey Library, 401 1st Ave NW, Waukon
Cresco- March 21: 6:00 to 7:00 pm Grange Hall, CUSB Bank, 111 N Elm St., Cresco
Elkader- March 22: 6:00 to 7:00pm Clayton County Office Bldg., 600 Gunder Rd., Elkader
Oelwein- March 23: 6:00 to 7:00pm NEIBH Office, 36 S Frederick, Oelwein
Decorah- March 23: 6:00 to 7:00 pm NEIBH Office, 905 Montgomery St., Decorah