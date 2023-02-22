Betty Brandt Passick, an award-winning novelist and native of the Fairbank area, has announced the first of what is hoped to be an annual Wapsie Writing Contest.
The entries can be as varied as the ages of the writers with adults, youth and children invited to write about a subject of their own choosing. The genre can be nonfiction, fiction, or poetry, with a length of 100-1500 words. One entry will be allowed per writer.
Passick says the contest restrictions are few, as the contest is to encourage writing of all kinds. Entries must be submitted in MS Word, and include the story title, plus author’s name, phone, and email address. Submissions are to be sent to bbpassick@comcast.net, no later than midnight, March 15, 2023.
The entries will be reviewed by a selected committee, with a winner in each of the three age categories — adults 19 and older, youth 12-18, and children under 12 — chosen and notified. The stories will be published in a regional newspaper.
Betty Brandt Passick is an independent author and teacher. A decade ago, she concluded her career in corporate America to begin a career as an author — her dream since a young girl. Her first two books were significant memoirs, followed by a debut novel in what would become her gangster series.
Gangster in Our Midst (2017) won a 2019 Notable Indie Book Award. Book two in the series, The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse (November 2021), was recently also honored with a 2022 Notable Indie Book Award. Both historical crime novels are loosely based on Fairbank, and are available through independent bookstores and Amazon.com.
Additionally, Passick teaches writing workshops. “Writing a Memoir” provides instruction on how to write one’s life story in under 10 pages, a feat she says most anyone can accomplish.
“Journaling” teaches children in grades 5-7 how to record life events through writing, drawing, photos and mapping.
Passick started journaling around age 9 and continued for 17 years. She revisits those pages often, whenever she’s in need of inspiration for her books.
Growing up near the railroad tracks in Fairbank, she made multiple references in early entries to the freight trains that passed by day and night, for instance.
“Over the years, writing about trains revealed that my fascination with them had parallels to growing up in a home with an alcoholic father. My unexpressed hope was that God would come barreling in like a freight train and rescue me,” Passick told the Daily Register.
She referenced those writings in an article “Prologue: The Train” for WINK, Writers in the Know magazine, published by Nadia Giordana, May 20, 2020.
“One of the reasons that I encourage children, in particular, to write is because of the insight it can provide into the world of whatever they might be experiencing — but it’s the same for people of any age,” Passick said.
“My writing skill is what landed me a job after our 15-year marriage ended in the 1980s,” Passick said. “I had been a stay-at-home mom raising our two children, while working in our privately owned business. After the divorce I found myself wondering who would employ me after being out of the public workforce for so many years. To my great surprise, I quickly got job offers, primarily because of my writing experience.”
For eight of the years of the marriage she also wrote a weekly column for her hometown newspaper. That opportunity provided a much-needed creative outlet, plus helped develop her abilities for interviewing, conducting research and writing with greater breadth and complexity.
Over thirty years ago, she relocated to the Twin Cities in Minnesota because of the job market.
“There’s a bit of irony to my story,” Passick added. “In June 2020 I was contacted by a Fairbank local and asked to again write for the town’s newspaper. The 16 page publication had ceased operations long ago, and there was community support to start it back up again. Primarily, I use my column in the Fairbank Islander to report on interviews with locals that tell pieces of their life story, but I write articles about my books, too, as many fictional characters are representations of locals from the past.”
“The 1st Annual Wapsie Writing Contest is something I’ve wanted to implement for a long time,” Passick said. “Writing stimulates the brain and improves communication skills, no matter the age of the person at the keyboard. I’m looking forward to reading each and every submission, as are all the committee members. I know there’s a lot of talent out there — the goal is to encourage people to write.”