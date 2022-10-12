Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Eurasian watermilfoil
Photo by John Hilty, some rights reserved (CC BY-NC), http://www.illinoiswildflowers.info/wetland/photos/eur_milfoil1.jpg

As the cooler weather sets in, the Iowa DNR is encouraging all mariners and those who own lakeside property to inspect their boats, trailers, docks, and lifts for aquatic invasive species prior to storing their equipment for the winter.

Common invasive species include zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil.

