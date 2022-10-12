As the cooler weather sets in, the Iowa DNR is encouraging all mariners and those who own lakeside property to inspect their boats, trailers, docks, and lifts for aquatic invasive species prior to storing their equipment for the winter.
Common invasive species include zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil.
These species, which are capable of negatively impacting Iowa waterways, move from one body of water to another when they are transported on boats, bait buckets, and other pieces of equipment.
Such species often grow and spread quickly when introduced into new waters because of the absence of natural controls.
“Fall is a great time for lake property owners to check their boats, docks and lifts for new infestations of aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels,” said Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Iowa DNR. “As you bring each item out of the water, visually inspect areas that have been submerged for months.”
“Touch smooth surfaces,” she continued, “to check for juvenile zebra mussels that feel like sandpaper when you run your hand over a surface they’ve attached themselves to and are often invisible to the human eye.”
To help prevent the spread of these species, it is important to clean any plants, animals, or mud from boats and equipment prior to leaving a body of water. Additionally, all water should be drained from motors, live wells, bilges, transom wells, bait buckets, and the like, prior to leaving.
Boaters should also be sure to dry anything which contacts water, such as trailers and boats, but also clothing and even pets, as well. One way to accomplish this, the DNR suggested, would be to spray the boat and trailer with a high-pressure water device or to dry the equipment for at least five days before using it.
In general, the DNR reminds Iowans to never release plants or animals, including fish, into a body of water unless they came out of that waterbody.
In Iowa, it is unlawful to possess or transport aquatic invasive species or to transport them on water-related equipment, the DNR noted. Iowa law also requires that boaters drain all water from boats and equipment prior to leaving a water access point and to keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport. In addition, it is illegal to introduce any live fish but hooked bait into the state’s public waters.