Despite a hectic schedule amidst a challenging reelection drive, Iowa U.S. Congressional representative Ashley Hinson recently made time to visit Oelwein, not to publicly campaign, but to better understand the successful partnerships linking the city’s business, educational, municipal, and community institutions, including NICC’s RAMS/Oelwein Center, the Oelwein School District and the City, among others.
“She wanted to learn,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, the Vice President of Business and Community Solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College, who, along with Superintendent Josh Ehn of the Oelwein School District, co-hosted the Congresswoman’s visit.
The impromptu conference came about unexpectedly following an Oct. 11 event at the Oelwein/RAMS center that included the Iowa Association of School Boards, to which Hinson sent a representative, explained Ehn. That gathering was highlighted by a discussion about education’s legislative priorities, as well as a roundtable examining what was working locally. The meeting’s theme, Ehn said, “was the success of the Center, including their partnerships.”
Intrigued by the discussion, Hinson’s representative asked to be invited back to learn more about Oelwein’s fruitful partnerships, a request that, following the juggling of schedules on both ends, brought Hinson herself to the city just two weeks later.
At the second meeting, which included only Hinson, her team, both Ehn and Mihm-Herold, and Iowa Public Radio, the relationship between the city’s educational sector and its businesses was a major focus.
The group talked extensively about the specific educational program delivered at the RAMS/Oelwein Center, which hosted the event, and how that connected them to local employers, Ehn said. Among the other items addressed was “how the economic landscape has shifted over the last decade,” as well as the importance to a small, rural community of a truly cooperative investment in their area’s children in order to prepare them to enter the local economy. Ehn’s larger message was that focusing on these relationships “is how we sustain a high-quality way of life” in communities such as Oelwein, he said, one to which Hinson seemed receptive.
Reflective of Hinson’s impressions of the visit, the Congresswoman’s stop in Oelwein, according to her press assistant Julia Reese, focused on “the importance of technical education and investing in the local workforce,” while also emphasizing that the RAMS/Oelwein Center’s partnerships offer “students interested in the trades unique opportunities and hands-on programs to develop technical skills and expose them to lucrative career opportunities.”
“She was interested in the educational programming at RAMS and how we got this up and running, including ‘the why’ behind it,” Mihm-Herold explained. This interest included learning more about the institution’s community partnerships with groups such as Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation, as well as “how all that came about.”
In attempting to “connect all the dots,” Ehn said, the subject of “how programs at the federal level can support them” was also addressed with the Congresswoman, as was OHS’s grant-funded “after school program which includes a work-based learning component.” The difficulty in finding capable instructors to lead much-needed technology courses such as those in CNC, welding, and industrial maintenance was also addressed, with the parties sharing different ideas on how they might better recruit such individuals. “Those folks are hard to find,” said Ehn.
Overall, the visit was a positive one, as it highlighted both Oelwein’s successful partnerships while also allowing Ehn and Mihm-Herold to further share their needs with a national decisionmaker. “She seemed receptive toward the message and supportive of the type of work we are doing,” Ehn said. “She agreed it was a good path.”
“She was extremely engaged,” Mihm-Herold added. “It was a great visit.”
“I felt we got our message across,” Ehn concluded.