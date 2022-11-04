Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Despite a hectic schedule amidst a challenging reelection drive, Iowa U.S. Congressional representative Ashley Hinson recently made time to visit Oelwein, not to publicly campaign, but to better understand the successful partnerships linking the city’s business, educational, municipal, and community institutions, including NICC’s RAMS/Oelwein Center, the Oelwein School District and the City, among others.

“She wanted to learn,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, the Vice President of Business and Community Solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College, who, along with Superintendent Josh Ehn of the Oelwein School District, co-hosted the Congresswoman’s visit.

