The Fayette County Historical Society invites fairgoers to visit the heritage area by the Pioneer Log Cabin at the 2022 Fayette County Fair and visit with friendly people demonstrating their crafts.
Barbara Hagelie will demonstrate rosemaling on Tuesday, July 19. She paints beautiful wooden pieces with the historic Norwegian Rogaland style. Painted items will be on display with a few items for sale. David Burrack will also be in the area on Tuesday teaching children and “the young at heart” how to make rope.
On Wednesday, July 20, come visit the West Union Area Woodcarvers who will be sittin’ and whittlin’ and doing a lot of visiting. See how they turn a piece of ordinary wood into the extraordinary creations.
Patricia Franzen will be on hand Thursday, July 21, demonstrating her primitive painting on familiar objects. One of her creations this year will be painting an old wooden sled with a Christmas design. She will have on display her paintings on saw blades, tin containers and other ordinary items turned into decorative pieces.
Louis Christen of Elgin will demonstrate carving bowls from various pieces of wood on Friday, July 22. Visit the log cabin to see a carved bowl Louis donated to become part of the displays that are a tribute to the early pioneers.
Also on Thursday, the fairgoers are invited to stop by the cabin to enjoy free homemade cookies and lemonade. Each day fairgoers are invited to step inside to see the penny embedded in the mantel of the fireplace, which contains the year the cabin was constructed at the fair. Inside the cabin is a container to help support the upkeep of the cabin. It is in serious need of new chinking and a preservative to keep the outside from more deterioration.
See you at the fair.