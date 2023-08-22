Editor’s note: this is the conclusion in a two-part series on the Oelwein Area Historical Society’s recent Heritage Days Flea Market.
As a group, the vendors who attended this year’s Heritage Days Flea Market—which included those from “Lamont, Calmar, Waterloo, of course Oelwein, Fayette, (and) Maynard, so it’s kind of from around the community,” noted Dave Moore, long-time Historical Society president—offered a wide array of one-of-a-kind, specialty, collectable and other goods that captured the attention of many who attended.
“Polished rocks on mounted wood pieces that are beautiful,” Moore recited, in identifying a portion of the items available during this year’s event. “And then there’s homemade jewelry, hand-made woodworking toys and stuff, and there’s all kinds of plants and plant material, there’s toys and tools, and homemade flower arrangements and wreathes and all kinds of stuff.
“It’s a pretty good deal,” he added. “Even though there is a small amount of vendors, there is a pretty good variety of stuff out there.”
Held as it is on the museum’s grounds, the event also provided attendees the perfect opportunity to see first-hand all that the museum, itself, has to offer, which, for many, constitutes a shocking amount of interesting and noteworthy local history, Moore explained.
“The people that come here and visit the museum that have never been here cannot believe how big it is and well-arranged and how many items we have,” he related. “We have thousands and thousands of items. Our goal is to preserve the heritage of this area, and I think we’ve done a real good job of doing that. When we got this building, the ladies on the board, when I bought (it) from NW Bell, they said we will never be able to fill that. Well, we’ve built three additions since then.”
As for the flea market, itself, Moore noted that, with regard to the low number of sellers, “If it’s like this two or three times in a row, we’ll probably end up fizzling out, but you never know; next year, we could have 45 vendors.”
Such unpredictability, however, and any uncertainty regarding the event’s long-term future have not dampened Moore’s own enjoyment of the gathering, as he identified several aspects of the occasion that he looks forward to each summer for the past two decades.
“Seeing what comes and talking to the people,” Moore said, with regard to his favorite parts of hosting the flea market. “I have a good time visiting with all the people and the customers. It’s good for the museum and its good for the community.
“It’s open to the public, so it gives (everyone) a chance to see our grounds and our museum. It’s all a plus for Oelwein. We’ll keep plugging,” he concluded.