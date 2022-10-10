What has been identified by authorities as an experimental plane crashed Sunday morning north of Stanwood in eastern Iowa.
According to KCRG, around 11: 26 a.m. the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident. Upon preliminary investigation, deputies discovered the single-engine aircraft grounded in a cornfield.
The plane’s pilot was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The nature and extent of the injuries was not disclosed.
The crash remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, as well as by both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), KCRG reported.