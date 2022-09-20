Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220921_ol_news_Jones_arrest

Darrell Jones Jr.

 Photo courtesy the

Waterloo Police Dept.

Waterloo Police report the arrest of an Independence man, Darrell Jones, Jr., 35, after search warrants executed last month in Waterloo and Independence uncovered significant drugs.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, detectives with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, special agents and task force officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigation, and special agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement executed search warrants at locations in Waterloo and Independence. Independence Police Dept., Waterloo Police Dept. Tactical Unit and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team assisted in executing the warrants.

Tags

Trending Food Videos