Waterloo Police report the arrest of an Independence man, Darrell Jones, Jr., 35, after search warrants executed last month in Waterloo and Independence uncovered significant drugs.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, detectives with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, special agents and task force officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigation, and special agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement executed search warrants at locations in Waterloo and Independence. Independence Police Dept., Waterloo Police Dept. Tactical Unit and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team assisted in executing the warrants.