Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230204_ol_news_arrest

Rochford

 Courtesy the WCSO

Ashley Rochford, 38, of Maynard was arrested Thursday, becoming the latest person charged in connection to a prostitution case which occurred earlier this month at a residence in Fort Atkinson.

Rochford, who was charged with two counts of aggravated misdemeanor prostitution, joins Trent Fitzpatrick, 52, and Nicole Burgos, 29, as individuals implicated in the case.

Trending Food Videos