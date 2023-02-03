Ashley Rochford, 38, of Maynard was arrested Thursday, becoming the latest person charged in connection to a prostitution case which occurred earlier this month at a residence in Fort Atkinson.
Rochford, who was charged with two counts of aggravated misdemeanor prostitution, joins Trent Fitzpatrick, 52, and Nicole Burgos, 29, as individuals implicated in the case.
All three arrests were made following a Jan. 24 incident in which Fitzpatrick allegedly drove Rochford and Burgos to a residence in Fort Atkinson so the women could perform paid sex acts.
According to a criminal complaint, Rochford had been in phone contact “several times” with the unnamed intended recipient of the sex acts “to let him know when they would arrive” the night of Jan. 24. When Fitzpatrick, Rochford and Burgos appeared at the residence, law enforcement moved in to halt the planned transaction.
Upon further investigation, Rochford was found to have “several months’ worth of conversations” with the intended recipient, discussions that talked about “sex acts and setting up transactions for financial gain,” the complaint states.
The Jan. 24 incident, which Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Deputies have termed a “controlled prostitution transaction,” occurred several days after they responded to a call from Bank 1st in West Union regarding the “legitimacy of checks being written.” This alert led Deputies to meet with the account holder tied to the suspicious checks, prompting the unnamed individual to reveal to authorities that the checks were written to “several people in order to pay for sex acts that they had performed for him.” The account holder also provided authorities access to text message exchanges with Rochford, as well as “verbal statements” regarding “the sex acts performed and dollar amounts paid for the sex acts.”
Following her Thursday arrest, Rochford was released after posting a $2,500 bond.
According to a press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the relate case remains “an active and ongoing investigation with additional arrests/charges forthcoming.”