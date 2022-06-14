FAIRBANK — Police Chief Dakota Drish administered the oath of office to the newest member of the Fairbank department, investigator Andrew Isley, as allowed by Mayor Mike Harter at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The council approved unanimously by resolution on April 25, hiring Isley, an investigator working full-time with the city of Independence, to work on an as-needed basis for the Fairbank Police at $23 an hour, minutes state.
Drish told the council, according to minutes of the April 25 meeting, that the police department would not go over on hours that were already approved and that this employee would be a tremendous help to the department.
Drish had presented the idea at the April 12 meeting, and the council had voted to move forward at that time.