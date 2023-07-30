AMES – The Iowa 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors encourage families and youth to participate in food insecurity challenges to positively impact the community and earn a chance to win free tickets to the 4-H Healthy Living Day at the Iowa State Fair.
According to Feeding America, 238,290 Iowans face hunger. Families experiencing food insecurity have limited access to quality food to meet their basic needs. This equates to 1 in 11 children across the state. There are many efforts among government programs, local coalitions, nonprofits and charitable organizations that work hard to help maximize the food system and bridge the gap of food access issues. One particular audience interested in learning how they can positively impact Iowans by addressing a top health issue is the Iowa 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors.
This group of high school youth representing 4-H from six counties across the state have focused their efforts on learning about the issues of food insecurity and how they can help strategize ways to improve food access across Iowa. The ambassadors have developed two short videos that explore how people can help by simple changes at home or donating or volunteering with a local food pantry to significantly impact families in their community.
The videos feature ISU Extension and Outreach specialists who highlight programs and tools Iowans can use at home or in their local communities to increase the availability of nutrient-dense foods and resources that would benefit families in need.
• Reducing Food Waste video features Rachel Sweeney, AnswerLine specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. She highlights ways to reduce food waste at home through food preservation or composting.
• Food Insecurity video features Katie Sorrell, policy, system, and environmental change specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. She shares the best strategies for working with a food pantry and includes important steps to ensure that efforts are intentional when donating to pantries.
The ambassadors include a few varieties of challenges to the public to try one of the methods discussed in the videos. These include learning how to start a compost, trying a food preservation method, contacting a local food pantry to learn how you can help, and completing a food mapping survey.
“The food map survey enables you to identify locations in your community where people can access nutritious foods. Help us fill up the Iowa map so we can turn this map into a food access tool for all communities,” said Laura Paulsen, 4-H healthy living specialist.
You can complete this challenge anytime. You also can join the ambassadors for 4-H Healthy Living Day at the 4-H Building during the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 13. Those who complete a challenge and submit the form by Aug. 5 will be put into a drawing for four admission tickets to the fair on Aug. 13.
“So, follow the steps and help us address food insecurity here in Iowa,” Paulsen said.
• Step 1: Watch the two videos.
• Step 2: Choose a challenge to complete.
• Step 3: Submit a record of the challenge completed via the form.
• Step 4: Join the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 13 to learn more about being food insecurity change agents.