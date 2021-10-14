Iowa customers in the 515 and 319 area codes must dial all 10 digits beginning Sunday, Oct. 24 when making a local call. Effective on this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed.
This change is being implemented by the FCC in order to ensure callers don’t accidentally dial the designated three-digit abbreviated dialing code of 988, which connects to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
This requirement only affects the 515 and 319 area codes because they currently have seven-digit dialing and use the 988 central office code prefix.
Starting July 16, 2022, beginning a call by dialing “988” will route the call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator that oversees the area code system is tracking progress on this change.