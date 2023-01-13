Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Doris Kelley

With Iowa in its 177th year of statehood (Dec. 28, 1846), by now we should have our ducks in a row. But, we are one of six states still in the dark ages when it comes to the primary election process.

Iowa, along with Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Wyoming operate their primary elections, which selects candidates before the general election, under a process referred to as “partially open.” This system permits voters to cross party lines, but they are required to change their party affiliation.

